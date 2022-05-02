sport, local-sport,

TWO nail-biters heralded the start of the Leeton Soldiers Club men's championship pairs on Saturday. Dennis Dean and Ken O'Connell come from a shot down at the start of the final end to record a two-shot, 21-19 victory over the unlucky Greg Caffrey and Rob Graham. On rink 12 Len Eason and Terry Dale left their comeback a little late against Len Clare and Bob Bunbury, finally going down by just two shots. Behind eight shots with just three ends to play, Eason and Dale rallied, scoring the final six shots of the game, but ran out of ends and were finally defeated 20-18. Saturday was certainly a day to remember for Bunbury as not only did he have a major influence his team's victory, he also recorded two resting touchers. IN OTHER NEWS: Two social bowls games were also played on Saturday with winning skippers being Leo Plant and Mark Lemon. Lemon also made a contribution to the club's coffers by recording the only wrong bias of the day. Overcast skies and expected rain affected player numbers at last week's Soldiers social bowls day, with just 17 bowlers gracing the greens. In a pairs match on rink 11, Bob Hermes relished the heavy going, leading his side to a 26-14 victory over the Mick McAliece and Bob Bunbury combination. In a dominant display, Hermes even recorded one of the two resting touchers of the day, with the other belonging to his partner Larry Harrison. In other results the Rattles Retallick-skipped trio of Bill Creber and Bruce Dale recorded a low-scoring 17-8 victory over Len Eason's team, while John Leech, Ken Hillier and Ashley McAliece ran out decisive 27-12 winners over Len Clare's side. Max McAliece was the only contributor to the club's coffers recording the day's only wrong bias.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cMJhfEv9TADJPBxPT74Wz7/b6ab692a-3ba0-46a0-9450-48faf9be8f85.jpeg/r2_56_783_497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg