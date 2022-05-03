sport, local-sport,

The was plenty of close racing action as the Leeton Jockey Club held their postponed race meeting over the weekend. The Maiden Plate set the tone for the day with Paul McVicar's Dancing with Kitty finishing a nose ahead of Penny Stocks trained by Mitchell Beer, with Phil Sweeney's Magic Jack finishing just over two lengths further back. Race two was taken out by Backwater Trader, who finished just over one and a half lengths ahead of Kenelem while Jeddyla trained by Peter Clancy came home just over a length ahead of Make a Right. Race four proved to be a tight contest with Andrew Dale trained Malabar Jack finishing half a length ahead of Mystic Flame, and Race five was taken out by Choice Harvest with Waiting For A Mate finishing just under a length behind. RELATED The final race was take out by the Christopher Davis trained Artiste, but it was a tight fight for the second place with King Tat trained by Anthony Craig, finishing just ahead of Shiny Rock.

