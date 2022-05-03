sport, local-sport,

Leeton-Whitton opened their account in the RFL Netball League after a high scoring win over Narrandera on Saturday. It was an unusually high scoring game where 149 goals were scored and it was the Crows who were able to take an 86-63 point win over the Eagles. Crows coach Katie Clyne was happy to see the work her side had been putting in at training coming to the forefront. "We'd been working on our ball movement as a team down the court, and we implemented that on the weekend," she said. "We looked at some different structures, and the girls were able to put it on the court on the weekend." Grace Korovata was dominant at the shooting end, scoring 66 of her sides 86 goals. "She had an absolute blinder," Clyne said. Having fallen by a couple of goals, Clyne was hopeful that the win would help build some confidence off the back of the 23-goal win. "We had the loss by only a few points in the first game, but a win like that will help the girls build some confidence," Clyne said. This weekend will see the Crows face a tough test when they make the trip over to Wagga to take on an undefeated Turvey Park side. RELATED The Bulldogs have seen off Collingullie GP and Narrandera before having the bye last weekend. It was a good weekend for the Crows lower grades as they managed to sweep the Eagles on their turf. It was another high scoring game in the A reserves as they were able to come away with their first win of the season after an 87-40 victory. The B Graders were able to move up to second on the standings as they picked up a convincing 67-29 victory. It will be a tough encounter this weekend when the Crows take on the Bulldogs in B grade, as both sides have perfect records to start the season after Leeton-Whitton came away with a 38-12 victory. The under 17s were also able to keep their undefeated start to the season alive as they came away with a 49-30 win. This weekend also sees them come up against a Turvey Park side who have made a perfect start to the season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/0bb1b2e1-8493-46c9-8380-b45404b559c9.JPG/r3_467_5998_3854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg