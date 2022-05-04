sport, local-sport,

Yanco-Wamoon will make the short trip down Irrigation Way this weekend in search of their first win of the season. It won't be an easy task as they take on a Black and Whites side who will be looking to rebound from a loss on the road to DPC Roosters last weekend. The Panthers have been slightly hit and miss to start the year with a win against the Waratahs sandwiched between defeats at the hands of Leeton and the Roosters. The Hawks, on the other hand, will be coming into the match off the back of a nail-biter last time out against Hay and will be looking to keep their positive movement going. While they haven't picked up the points yet this season there have been moments of promise as the side looks to put a full 80-minute performance on the park. RELATED This weekend will also be the first time the under 16s will get to take the field, having played a scratch match against the Greens in preparation for this weekend.

