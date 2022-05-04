sport, local-sport,

The Phantoms will return home this weekend, looking to put the memories of their tough clash with Wagga City behind them. This weekend will see them take on Ag College at Leeton No 1 Oval as they hunt for their first win of the season. Last time out against Wagga City, they were handed a 94-point defeat, and coach Quinten Longhurst knows his side learnt a lot from that clash and felt the week off came at the right time. "We were struggling for numbers that day, and we were down a couple of specific positions like our wingers, and that was where they got us," he said. "Most of the points were scored out wide. It was a bit of a positive for us that they were only able to score one up the middle, and everything else was around the outside. "It is always good to reflect on what what has gone on and to think about the areas that we can improve." This weekend should be a different story, with Longhurst pleased to see strong numbers at training. "We aren't quite full strength again yet, but we are on our way there," he said. "We trained extremely well with good organisation, and things are looking really good." The Aggies are coming into the game, having picked up their second win of the season with a 10-point win over CSU. RELATED "They are traditionally a young, fit and are usually pretty strong across the park," he said. "We will be working hard to test them out in the middle, and then if that doesn't work, we will look to move out wide. "We will be out to dominate and work our defence into attack." It will be a big day for the Phantoms as it will also be Ladies Day. The women will start the action at 12.55pm, with the second grade to follow at 1.50pm. First grade finish the action at Leeton No 1 Oval with kick-off at around 3.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/c3142078-fe83-4fcf-a8ac-1776cfbfdf29.JPG/r0_130_6000_3520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg