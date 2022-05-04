sport, local-sport,

Leeton-Whitton will make the trip to Mahar Oval this weekend, looking to find their consistency. The Crows have shown periods of promise during their opening two games of the season, but coach Tom Groves knows it needs to be a constant. "Everyone is in good spirits, and we just have to find that consistency," he said. "We have probably taken that away from our last two games. We show some really good signs, but we just have to find that consistency throughout our game." The Crows are coming into the year with a side focused on youth, and Groves feels the growing pains are going to happen when you have a side still trying to find it's feet in first grade. "They are still learning senior footy and our game plan and how we want to move the footy," he said. "If they all had another 20 games of experience, that would help, but there is only one way to get there. We will keep blooding the young kids because we know they have the potential." The side will be without Taj Doyle for the next few weeks after he broke his finger in last week's loss to Narrandera and having played a huge role in the Crows forward line to start the season. "He has done really well for a young fella to start the year, and it is a bit of a shame that he won't be able to keep that momentum going," he said. "He goes into surgery next week, so hopefully, it all heals well he will be back on the road to recovery." There are a couple of others who will also miss the clash with the Bulldogs either through injury or involvement with the GWS Giants Academy. RELATED Heading into the clash with Turvey Park, Groves is expecting a tough battle. "They have got a good mixture there, but it is hard to say after having only played two games," he said. "Their coach will have a game plan that he will want to implement, and after a couple of games, they will be starting to get the gist of it and starting to hit their straps, so they will be up for it." The Bulldogs have had a stop-start beginning of the season with defeat to Collingullie and win over Narrandera either side of Easter before having the bye last weekend, seeing the side in a similar position to the Crows, having only played two games in the first month of the season. In the lower grades, reserves are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to a 15-point defeat to the Eagles last time out against a side who has one win and a loss to start the season. The under 17s will have their work cut out for them after their win over the Eagles when they take on the undefeated Bulldogs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PXdz7cxaE9wLT2SFtRYFbh/720455e9-752a-4558-89f3-bb24e0bfd7de.JPG/r1227_872_5240_3139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg