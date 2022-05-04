sport, local-sport,

Leeton United will head to Wagga again this weekend, this time to face a side who has given them trouble in recent seasons. Tumut Eagles have proven to be a side who push United right the to end, and co-coach Rhys Jones is expecting much the same this weekend. "We are expecting them to be much the same as previous years," he said. "They will be hard to break down and very well organised. They are a good footballing side, and it is always tough when we play them, we have never really run away with the games. "They work hard regardless of if they are two or three down. You know you are going to have to work hard for 90 minutes to get a result against them." Tumut have a track record of taking points off United as even in their premiership year of 2020, Tumut was one of the few sides to hold Leeton to a draw. RELATED United's game against Cootamundra last weekend was the first to fall victim to COVID with player availability, and that game will now be rescheduled to a date that suits both clubs. The week off also gave United the chance to rest any niggling injuries. Freddi Gardner was always going to sit out of the last weekend's match had it gone ahead, but Jones doesn't know if he will be right for the weekend as they look at the big picture of the season ahead. "We will be taking precautions with him, and if he isn't right, we won't risk him," he said. Bailey Carlos was another carrying an injury into last weekend, but Jones said he is likely to play this weekend, having trained with the side on Tuesday. United's clash with Tumut will kick off at 3.20pm at Rawlings Park 3.

