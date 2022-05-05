news, local-news,

Yanco residents are being invited to have their say on some projects that will improve their town and community. Leeton Shire Council is calling a meeting early next week to canvas ideas that the community would be interested in supporting. The meeting will be held on Monday, May 9, at the Yanco All Servicemen's Club. Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said council had conducted a similar consultation process in Whitton which been quite successful. Those ideas brought forward by the community included the recently completed silo art of an Anzac soldier among several others and have helped lift the town's profile. "The Yanco community wants things to improve, and this is the first step to working with council to achieve it," Councillor Reneker said. Joining residents at the meeting will be Leeton Shire representatives and Yanco Lions Club members. READ MORE He stressed the meeting wasn't about replacing the Yanco's existing town improvement committee, but leveraging the experience of its members to help deliver positive outcomes. Cr Reneker said community input was being sought to ensure the best outcome for the community could be achieved. Some of the ideas which have already been raised include extending the building facade painting program from Leeton to Yanco, public Christmas decorations, a Christmas community street party and expanding the McCaughey Park walking track. Cr Reneker said more ideas were welcome, with the aim to have the projects completed within the next two years.

