The Irrigator

Leeton and District Bowling Club's women's pairs championship heads to final day of play

By Lorraine Messner
May 9 2022 - 12:00am
IN ACTION: Lorraine Mullins competes in the preliminary final of the L&D club pairs championships. Photo: Supplied

LORRAINE Mullins and Patti Wakeman have progressed to the finals of the pairs championships after defeating Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker 25-18 on Thursday at the L&D.

