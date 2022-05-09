LORRAINE Mullins and Patti Wakeman have progressed to the finals of the pairs championships after defeating Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker 25-18 on Thursday at the L&D.
Lloyd and Walker were ahead until the eighth end and, after Mullins and Wakeman scored six shots on the 10th, they were eight shots down.
Mullins and Wakeman hung onto this lead making it difficult for Lloyd and Walker to gain the points they needed to win.
The drawn winners were Elaine Sullivan, Faye Harris and Jan Fitzpatrick, who defeated Hilary Chambers, Jean Leighton and Dian Colyer 17-14. Sullivan's team started strong, but Chambers' team changed this on the 14th with a four-shot lead.
Sullivan's team, after winning seven shots in the next four ends, won the game by three. In another game of triples, with Marie Odewahn playing a double lead, Denise Naylor, Marika Pete and Odewahn defeated Mary Payten, Lorraine Messner and Odewahn 18-10. With some great bowling, Naylor's team won nine of 10 straight ends and Payten's team left it too late to catch up.
The L&D's tournament day will be held today with teams travelling from Hay, Wagga, Ganmain, Lockhart, Junee, Coolamon, Griffith and Leeton Soldiers Club.
