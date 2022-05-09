The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club's autumn competition rolls on

By The Irrigator
May 9 2022 - 2:00am
COURT MOVES: Brendon Looby (right) defeated Charmaine Lee in the match-of-the-week. Photo: Supplied

THE halfway point of the Leeton Squash Club autumn competition has been reached with some teams beginning to assert their dominance.

