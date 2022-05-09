THE halfway point of the Leeton Squash Club autumn competition has been reached with some teams beginning to assert their dominance.
The Eagles took care of the Dockers with a 3-1 score line.
Advertisement
Tony Naimo and Antoinette Taylor securing good wins for the Eagles.
In the match-of-the-week, Brendan Looby defeated Charmaine Lee 17-16,17-16,16-17,10-15,17-14 to cement the game for the Eagles.
The Crows defeated the Swans, good wins going to Declan Ryan, Lizette Taylor, and Katie McAliece.
Simone Bruno salvaged some pride for her team the Swans by winning her match 3-0.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Lions narrowly defeated the Tigers, Andre Holtzhausen and Evan Hookway winning for the Lions.
Jackson Goman and Adele Thompson won for the Tigers, but it was not enough for their side to claim victory.
The Giants had a more comfortable win over the Kangaroos, solid wins going to Nic Croucamp, Ian Draper and Naomi Rawle.
The Panthers got the better of the Roosters in a close affair. Cooper Boardman had to dig deep to defeat Jacob Harrison 13-15,15-13,15-12,11-15,17-16.
Sean Ryan had a strong win over Zac Fairweather 3-0.
Garry Walker had a good tussle with Dawid Croucamp, Garry winning 6-15,15-6,15-7,16-17,17-15 and Carol Davidson defeated Brianna Gray-Mills 3-1.
Team Sharks had a good win over the Broncos. Justin Mortlock, Alayna Croucamp had comfortable wins.
Callum Ryan had to work harder for his win, he defeated Col Thompson 15-9,15-12,13-15,10-15,15-11.
The Bulldogs had a rare win by defeating the Eels. Brian O'Leary and Brent Lister winning their matches 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.
Adrian Sheldrick and Kathryn Bechaz had a great battle, Adrian coming out on top 11-15,17-16,13-15,15-8,15-11.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.