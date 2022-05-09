The Irrigator

Leeton United easily account for Tumut in away game

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 9 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Leeton United accounted for Tumut on the weekend and will return home to MIA Sportsground on Sunday. Photo: The Daily Advertiser

LEETON United didn't miss a beat on Sunday afternoon when they easily accounted for Tumut in a 6-0 victory on the road.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.