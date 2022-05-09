LEETON United didn't miss a beat on Sunday afternoon when they easily accounted for Tumut in a 6-0 victory on the road.
The match was played in Wagga and was Leeton's first game in several week's after their match the weekend prior against Cootamundra was postponed.
It was an excellent outing for the Leeton side, piling on the pressure and the goals from the get-go.
However, there were several missed opportunities from the United side, meaning had they been converted the scoreline could have blown out even further.
United co-coach Rhys Jones said the victory was the result of a well-rounded team effort.
"It was a really good win ... a good performance from the boys," he said.
"We played some really good football and it's always nice to have a clean sheet at the end of the game too.
"Everyone played well. I don't think anyone had a bad game. Bailey Carlos was outstanding. Alex Dean at the back was brilliant, but just as a team we played really well."
Apart from a couple of lapses in concentration, Jones said there was very little the team "did wrong" on the day.
He said despite missing the week prior in what had been a scheduled game with Cootamundra, the team was fired up and ready to go.
"In all honesty, it probably worked in our favour," Jones said.
"We had a few guys with niggling injuries so it gave them a bit more time to be ready."
The win sets the Leeton side up for a return to their home turf this weekend against Wagga United on Sunday afternoon.
"This week at training we'll be working on getting more players into the box ... we need more numbers in there," Jones said.
"If we can do that we'll be putting the defence under more pressure then if there's just one or two in there."
Blake Trophy: Leeton 5 d Tumut 3
Leonard Cup: Junee 7 d Leeton 1
Gardiner Shied: Bye
