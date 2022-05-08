The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon fall to heavy defeat at the hands of Black and Whites in Group 20

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 9 2022 - 12:45am, first published May 8 2022 - 11:25pm
It was a difficult road trip to Griffith for Yanco-Wamoon as they were handed a 62-point defeat by the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.

