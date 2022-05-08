It was a difficult road trip to Griffith for Yanco-Wamoon as they were handed a 62-point defeat by the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.
It was on from the start for the Panthers as after making a break down the wing, Eddie Tiana was able to step inside the Hawks fullback and score the first try of the afternoon.
Advertisement
The domination continued from there, with Sehmmy Tawake and Andrew Lavaka scoring not long after the first.
They were looking clinical in attack as the game threatened to blow out early as after forcing a repeat set, Apisai Loaloadravu got over, and they were then able to turn defence into attack, and after a long break from Uafu Lavaka, Chaise Sergi scored in the corner to see the Black and Whites leading 26-0.
Naashon Mataora got over with little time remaining in the first half to see the Panthers leading 32-0 at the break and having looked like the game was already wrapped up.
A mere two minutes after the halftime interval Epeli Serukabaivata dived over, while another break from Lavaka saw Tiana able to get over for his second.
The tries continued to pile up as the game progressed towards the mercy rule when Semu Sasulu got over before Sergi scored his second after a strong run down the wing.
The Black and Whites backed off the scoring in the middle of the second half before Peter Mariner, and Serukabaivata got over to see the game ended two minutes early due to the mercy rule.
RELATED
Hawks Kane Hammond felt it was a case of coming off against a well-drilled side.
"We were under the pump from the start," he said.
"The Black and Whites started really well, they were able to dominate the middle third of the field, and we weren't able to get a hold on the game."
Injuries also didn't help the Hawks side as they spent much of the game with only one rotation from early in the first half and lost that towards the end of the game.
"A couple of injuries just hurts our depth, and then when we are fatigued, it makes it hard to stop a big side," he said.
Hammond was forced from the field midway through the first half after a hip injury, while Harry Daudravuni limped off towards the end of the game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.