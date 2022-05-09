It was another difficult weekend for the Phantoms as they were put to the sword by a well-drilled Ag College side on Saturday afternoon at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Aggies were able to strike first 12 minutes in, and some ill-discipline crept into the Phantoms game and proved costly.
The Phantoms lost one after a lifting tackle, and the Ag College side were able to make the most of the numerical advantage with two quick tries.
Only moments after getting their first player back from the sin bin, they lost another due to a high tackle, and the Aggies side looked to put the game out of reach before the Phantoms were able to pull one back right before halftime to see the visitors leading 22-5.
After dominating the opening stages of the second half, the Ag College were finally able to convert their territorial dominance into points and, from that point, were able to run away with the game.
Another four tries, including two in the final five minutes, saw the Ag College side heading back to Wagga with a 48-5 victory.
Phantoms' coach Quinten Longhurst admitted it was a tough watch from the sideline.
"The Ill-discipline put us on the back foot, and then some frustration set in, and the boys couldn't pull themselves out of that rut," he said.
"The boys got themselves in a bit of a mindset, and we will just have to work on that."
It was once again a case of the opposition working the ball out wide to score, and Longhurst knows this is an area that needs to be worked on.
"We have to work on our defending out wide," he said.
"We held them very well up the middle and matched them very well, and they knew that, so they threw it out wide."
The home side lost Eugene and Tamaki Kohere to injury during the second half, but Longhurst wasn't sure of the seriousness of the injuries.
Meanwhile, in second grade, the Ag College side was able to come away with a 34-24 victory.
A double to Beniel Qereqeretabua and a try each to Robert Wright and Brendan Corney had the Phantoms within striking distance before two late tries saw the Ag College take the game.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
