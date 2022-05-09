How long does a car accident claim take in QLD?

How long does a car accident claim take in QLD?

This is a commercial partnership with Smiths Lawyers.

When you are involved in a car accident, you may sustain minor or major injuries. Any sort of injury will require some sort of rest and recuperation or at the other end of the scale, you may need major rehabilitation or surgery to get your life back on track.

Steps to take after a car accident

File a police report

You must report your accident to the police if anyone is injured or dies as a result of the accident. If you fail to report the accident to the police within 28 days of the accident, you will be required to explain this delay when making any future claims. You should ensure that once you have reported the accident, you receive a reference number as this will also be required later on.

Seek medical attention

After you have reported your accident to the police your next step should be to seek medical attention for any injuries sustained. If you are involved in a serious accident the relevant emergency service will be called and you will be treated immediately for your injuries at your nearest hospital. It's important to see your doctor even if you feel as though you have not suffered any harm, some injuries may take time to appear and seeking medical attention will help determine if any future medical treatment or ongoing care is required. Evidence of medical records and receipts must be kept as they will be required for future claims.

Obtain details of the other parties involved

Under the Compulsory Third Party (CTP) insurance scheme, all vehicle owners in QLD are required to have CTP insurance. Therefore, you should obtain the details of the other vehicle's CTP insurer. If you don't know the name of the other person involved in an accident but you have their car registration number, you can find the owner's details by searching the Department of Transport and Main Road's Queensland Motor Vehicle register.

In some circumstances, such as during a hit and run, you may not be able to get the details of the other vehicle. Therefore, you should ask the police or any witnesses for details. It's still possible to make a claim without these details, there are additional steps that will need to be completed though.

Starting a car accident claim

If you are injured due to a motor vehicle accident you may pursue a personal injury claim against the negligent driver, this must be commenced within 6 months of the accident. Making a claim for compensation can assist you with your recovery and help you financially through your recovery. Contacting car accident lawyers in QLD will assist you greatly through this process.

You can also pursue a claim against the at-fault driver for vehicle and property damage, this is a completely different process to lodging a personal injury claim and different legal advice may need to be sought.

It's important to gather all likely documentation that you may need for your claim. The reason evidence is so important is that compensation cannot be given without evidence that the accident was the fault of someone other than yourself. Some common forms of documentation or evidence include: location, time of the accident, registration number, make and model of all vehicles involved, witness statements, photos and video footage (including dashcam footage) and police and medical reports.

How long will all this take?

There is no straightforward answer to this question, the following factors will need to be taken into account when trying to calculate how long claims take to settle.

Time needed for injuries to recovery

Depending on your injuries and how they affect your everyday life, it may take you days or weeks to recover, or you may need months or years. It is best to wait until your injuries have recovered or stabilised because any injuries sustained in an accident may worsen over time, or may not fully heal and it's necessary to determine if any future medical treatment or ongoing care is required. You may find that some injuries take time to even appear after the accident. For example, whiplash can often lead to recurring neck pain, back pain or muscle spasms in the future.

Financial expenses incurred

Claims can take a while to finalise due to the need to determine all the expenses you may need to be reimbursed for associated with your injuries. Factors like time off work will affect your earning capacity now and into the future. Amounts you have spent on medical, rehabilitation and hospital expenses will also need to be accounted for and recouped via a compensation claim. Future medical expenses, if your injuries are long-lasting, will also need to be considered as a part of your claim.

If your injuries have been deemed by a healthcare professional as being whole body impaired, you may also be entitled to claim for any pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.

Compensation settlements are not immediate

Even once your claim has been accepted and gone through the motions, it may take some time for the other party to pay you the agreed settlement payout. Depending on the nature of the claim, this payout may either be as a lump sum or in instalments, these factors also contribute to extended timeframes.

How long does a car accident claim take in QLD?

In the perfect world, a nice and easy timeframe in which your claim will be settled would be ideal for those embarking on the compensation journey. But as we have explored above, it is just not possible or in fact in your best interests.

Each CTP claim is assessed individually and varies on the situation. If your claim involves a minor injury and there are no disputes about who caused the accident, it will be a lot quicker to resolve as opposed to a claim that involves more severe injuries and uncertainty about who was at fault.