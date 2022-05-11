The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon go down 60-0 to Griffith Black and Whites

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbey Paterson is tagged by her opponent on Sunday. Photo: Liam Warren

YANCO-WAMOON'S league tag side faced a tough loss on the road over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.