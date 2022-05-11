YANCO-WAMOON'S league tag side faced a tough loss on the road over the weekend.
The Hawks, still very much in the learning phase of the game, went down to the powerful Griffith Black and Whies 60-0.
While it was certainly a hard loss and long game for the young Hawks, there's no doubting there would have picked up a lesson or two from the Panthers.
This weekend Yanco-Wamoon will be able to rest up thanks to the bye as they prepare for their next outing on on May 22.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the Leeton Greens will be back on deck on Sunday after they enjoyed a week off thanks to the bye last weekend.
The Leeton side will be off to Griffith where they will face the Waratah Tigers.
The Greens have enjoyed a solid start to the season so far and are currently second on the table behind the Hay Magpies.
Sunday's match against the Waratah Tigers should be a relatively easy game for Leeton, with their opponent sitting last on the ladder.
