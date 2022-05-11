THE start of the second round of the Leeton Soldiers men's championship pairs was played on Saturday with three games taking place.
Winners were the pairings of Greg Bowyer/Geoff Dartnell, Dennis Dean/Phil Morris with Mark Lemon and Rattles Retallick winning the final game.
Two games of social bowls were also played with winning skips being John Leech and Ken Hillier.
Resting touchers on the day belonged to Bob Bunbury, Mark Lemon, Ashley McAliece and John Leech while wrong biases belonged to David Noad and Bob Bunbury.
The May edition of the club's consistency handicap singles have been completed, with Mick McAliece defeating Phil Morris and Geoff Dartnell overcoming Bob Bunbury.
Last week's Thursday social bowls had 26 bowlers take to the greens in somewhat chilly conditions.
Three triples and two pairs matches were played, with the first of the pairs matches seeing Ken Hillier and Noad record a narrow three-shot victory over Bill Mitchell and Ashley McAliece.
In the other pairs encounter Mick McAliece and Gary Munro had a 23-19 victory over Greg Caffrey and Rob O'Callaghan in what was a close and entertaining affair.
In the triples, John Leech's team had a convincing win over an experienced Retallick-skipped side.
Retallick's outfit failed to bother the scoreboard attendant until the eighth end before finally going down 25-13. On rink four Bowyer, Bunbury and John Breed had a very convincing 24-10 victory over the Morris-skipped trio.
The closest game of the day was played on rink six where two shots on the final end was not enough to get the Jack Collard-led team over the line against Len Eason, Bert Dale and Bill Creber, who finally ran out deserved 13-12 winners.
Resting touchers on the day went to Collard, Morris, Bunbury and Hillier, with the donors to the club's coffers this week being Tony Woods and Mitchell.
