IN THE L&D pairs preliminary finals played last Saturday, Cindy McGrath and Hilary Chambers had a comfortable win over Faye Harris and Jean Leighton, subbing for Janet Bell.
The finals took place on Sunday between Lorraine Mullins and Patti Wakeman and McGrath and Chambers.
The game was mostly even throughout, with only one shot the difference on the second last end. Mullins and Wakeman were victorious, after scoring another two shots, defeating McGrath and Chambers 19-16.
The L&D Tournament Day was held last Tuesday with much success.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Players travelled from Hay, Wagga Wagga, Junee, Lockhart, Coolamon, Ganmain, Griffith and Leeton Soldiers Club to compete. The scores resulted in a three-way tie and L&D one took home the prize money on a count back, with Wagga Rules Club 1 coming in second.
Ladies social bowls was called off last Thursday due to inclement weather.
