The Irrigator

Patti Wakeman and Lorraine Mullins are the L&D's 2022 pairs champions

By Lorraine Messner
May 13 2022 - 12:00am
L&D pairs champions Patti Wakeman and Lorraine Mullins.

IN THE L&D pairs preliminary finals played last Saturday, Cindy McGrath and Hilary Chambers had a comfortable win over Faye Harris and Jean Leighton, subbing for Janet Bell.

