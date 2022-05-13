AFTER a 13-year absence, Rohan Dunham has once more been crowned the champion of the Leeton and District Bowling Club's blue ribbon event - the major singles.
In a gripping, if unspectacular final, Dunham outlasted Tim Barnes 31-22 in a battle that went for 39 ends.
Dunham last won the event in 2009, while Barnes had a more recent victory in 2020.
It was all Dunham early on, racing to an 8-0 lead as Barnes struggled to come to grips with the green.
On the ninth end, Dunham was holding a further three shots and only had to draw to pick up the maximum.
However, in a confidence-shattering moment, he knocked the jack back to give the shot away.
Barnes seized on the opportunity and fought his way back to eight-all, but was unable to gain the lead and this would remain the same for the entire match.
Dunham appeared to be able to maintain concentration for longer periods of time and was able to slip away and open up a seven-shot lead.
To his credit, Barnes would not give in and, at the 31st end, he was only trailing by two.
At that point Dunham again steeled himself and won seven of the remaining nine ends to run out winner 31-22.
The two are now partnering up for the club's pairs championships and will be a difficult team for opposition sides to take down.
