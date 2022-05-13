IN WHAT was many hours of hard work and planning, the town's new history rooms have officially been opened.
The Leeton Family and Local History Society has finally had its new home officially opened after the pandemic had previously thwarted previous attempts.
Advertisement
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley was on hand to facilitate the opening recently and was also pleased to accept the title of honorary patron of the club.
Ms Ley has an interest in history, particularly military history, and was happy the society was in a strong and healthy position as caretakers for the Leeton shire's history.
The society's rooms are located in the basement of the old WCIC building, which is now known as the Leeton Museum and Gallery in Chelmsford Place.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The move has meant the group has been able to store all its records and documents in the one location, which is a safe and secure one.
Previously the organisation met and had some of its items stored at the Leeton library, as well as at the homes of various members.
The group is now ready to concentrate on digitizing their records so as to enable easy access for the entire community, according to society secretary Bill Barwick.
"Digitizing is going to be a mammoth job," he said.
He added the society was always looking for new members who may be interested in getting involved.
"Our numbers are steadily climbing, but anybody who has an interest in local history is more than welcome to join," Mr Barwick said.
The society plays an important role in maintaining and preserving the shire's history and it has published a number of books and publications on the topic.
Its new home provides a place to meet and complete research, as well as having material at their fingertips.
"We would also like to acknowledge the support of Leeton Shire Council in enabling us to have this great facility," Mr Barwick said.
For more information about the rooms, visit the museum.
Those interested in joining the society should contact any of the group's members or visit the organisation on Facebook.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.