The Irrigator

Leeton Family and Local History Society officially opens its new rooms

May 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Family and Local History Society president Tony Reneker and Member for Farrer Sussan Ley with members at the opening recently.

IN WHAT was many hours of hard work and planning, the town's new history rooms have officially been opened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.