The Irrigator

The Stephanie Scott Memorial Shield competition was held recently

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 13 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIBUTE: The Leeton High girls side show off their yellow ribbons in honour of late teacher Stephanie Scott. Photos: Supplied

TEAM work, sportsmanship and kindness were three traits the late Stephanie Scott tried to live by.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.