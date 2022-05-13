Southern Cotton's community advocacy group made a sizable donation to Griffith's branch of cancer support network 'Can Assist,' raising $20,000 through a charity golf day.
The day, held back on February 25, gathered over a hundred people from cotton growers to industry representatives to play a round of golf and raise needed money for Can Assist Griffith.
Yenda Producers were the major sponsors of the event, donating $5000 alone. RivCott Gin, Southern Cotton and Namoi each donated $2000 with other sponsors donating between 300 and a thousand dollars each.
Paul Cleton, from the Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association organised the day, and said they were keen to give back to the community.
"We did it last year, and we raised around $8000 so we've more than doubled it," he said.
He confirmed they were interested in holding more charity events, but hadn't yet decided on whether they would be annual or biannual occasions.
"I think this is about as big as we can do it. 144 people, you can't get any more than that on the course," Mr Cleton added.
Can Assist chairwoman Olga Forner said the money would be crucial in supporting cancer patients in Griffith and the surrounding region - especially after COVID-19 put a stop to their own fundraising efforts.
"We are just absolutely amazed at this result, it's absolutely fabulous ... We spend approximately $180,000 a year to look after our people here - so this is fantastic."
"Without donations like this, we just wouldn't exist."
Ms Forner added that it was hard to tell exactly how far the money would go, as the number of patients varies wildly between months. She emphasised that it would keep them going for a while, however.
"It will ensure our vitality, it will ensure the branch's strength and it will enable us to respond to these requests."
"We'll be covered for a good while now. This has made a big difference to the coffers of Griffith Can Assist."
