The Irrigator

Can Assist received a huge donation from the local cotton industry, courtesy of a charity golf day

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Dempsey and James Mann from Yenda Producers, Olga Forner from Can Assist, Paul Cleton and Gavin Dal Broi from Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

Southern Cotton's community advocacy group made a sizable donation to Griffith's branch of cancer support network 'Can Assist,' raising $20,000 through a charity golf day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.