On a damp and dreary day at the Leeton Showground, it was a tough hit out for Leeton-Whitton as they fell to an 89-point defeat at the hands of Mangoplah CUE.
The Goannas were able to kick away in the middle part of the game as their sides looked evenly matched after the first term to come away with a 21.12 (138) to 8.1 (49) win.
The visitors were able to kick the first three goals of the opening term before the Crows hit the scoreboard through Bryce O'Garey.
The sides traded goals for the remainder of the first term, and the sides were separated by 13 points at the first break.
When Crows captain Tom Meline kicked his second in the early stages of the second quarter, it would be the last major for the Crows for quite some time.
The Goannas went on a 12-goal unanswered run before Darcey Cullen was able to snap one home just before three-quarter-time, but the damage was done with Mangoplah leading by 86 points.
While the Goannas kicked two quickly to start the term, goals to Tom Handsaker, Dylan McGillivray and Will Wakeman limited the damage in the final term as the Mangoplah side came away with the 89-point win.
Crows coach Tom Groves was disappointed by his side's work rate in the middle part of the game.
"Just the second and third quarter really let us down," he said.
"I thought our first quarter was really good, and we were able to stick it with them and were only a goal or two down.
"I was really disappointed in our transition, their run and work rate was a lot higher than us, and they taught us a lesson in those quarters. Last quarter we fought back with a couple of goals, and I'm proud of the boys for that.
"Especially for a young group to fight back and get a few goals late was really pleasing."
There were a couple of first-grade debutants on Saturday, and one of them, Cooper Purtill, was one of the Crows shining light on an otherwise dark day.
"I was really proud of him," he said.
"He tackled and worked hard all day, and for being one of the smallest blokes on the field, he has a big heart."
The defeat sees the Crows stuck at the bottom of the table on percentage from the Wagga Tigers and Groves said his side just needs to build on the positives.
"There were plenty of learnings taken from today, but there were plenty of positives out of the game, so we can keep building from there," he said.
The task doesn't get any easier for the Crows as they will make the trip to Ganmain to take on a Lions side who have made a strong start to the season.
