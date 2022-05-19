WHITTON-MURRAMI Public School recently took out top honors in the Griffith Show Giant Pumpkin and Backyard Pumpkin Competition.
The school won the junior giant pumpkin section, the schools giant pumpkin section and the champion pumpkin overall.
Advertisement
The winning pumpkin weighed in at a massive 71.5kg.
The school entered the competition last year for a bit of fun after missing out on a lot of their normal external activities.
I believe that loading the pumpkin up to take for judging was an interesting challenge and its arrival for judging saw many competitors hopes dashed, as it was considerably larger than any of the other entrants.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The school also participated in the Small Schools cross country event hosted by Yanco Public School recently.
The students had a fun day out and the Yanco Public School P&C provided lunch for all. Whitton-Murrami won the small schools handicap trophy.
Students who have qualified for the LNPSSA cross country carnival will head to Narranderra on today to compete.
On the Friday before Mother's Day, the school hosted mothers, grandmothers and other significant female mentors an afternoon of pampering along with some tea and scones.
Whitton Bowling Club is holding a working bee on this Sunday to give the gardens and club a general tidy up.
Volunteers are welcome starting at 11am, with a barbecue to finish.
The club has planned a masquerade ball for June 4, starting at 7pm with DJ Shaun providing music for the night. The club is currently fundraising to update the kitchen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.