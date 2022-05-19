The Irrigator

Local leader column with Whitton's Tracy Catlin | May 2022

By Tracy Catlin
May 19 2022 - 12:00am
BIG DEAL: Dustin with the Whitton-Murrami Public School's award-winning pumpkin. Photo: Supplied

WHITTON-MURRAMI Public School recently took out top honors in the Griffith Show Giant Pumpkin and Backyard Pumpkin Competition.

