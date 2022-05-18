THE Phantoms will be hoping to put last weekend's forfeits behind them as they aim to again attempt to register their first win of the 2022 season.
Leeton are off on another road trip, this time to Albury, to go head-to-head with the Steamers.
Advertisement
The Albury side have picked up one victory so far this year and are currently sixth on the Southern Inland first grade ladder.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last weekend the Steamers gave Wagga City a scare, but eventually went down 26-17. Meanwhile, the Phantoms were forced to forfeit both their second and first grade matches against Tumut while on the road last Saturday.
Both Leeton and Albury have enjoyed several tough battles in the past and the Steamers will be hard to defeat on their home turf, however if the Phantoms can take a full contingent of players to Murrayfield Oval they are certainly in with a chance of securing that elusive first victory.
The Dianas will also face Albury on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.