FRESH off the bye, Yanco-Wamoon's drive to secure their first win of the season has kicked up a notch.
The Hawks will travel to West Wyalong this weekend to face the Mallee Men in what will be a tough encounter.
Advertisement
The West Wyalong team are always a hard outfit to come up against on their home ground, but Yanco-Wamoon coach Kane Hammond said the Hawks were motivated and ready to go.
"The bye definitely came at the right time for us," Hammond said.
"Several of our players got over a few niggling injuries, so everyone is feeling pretty refreshed.
"It was what we needed.
"At this stage we should be very close to full strength for Sunday's game."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While the Hawks haven't had the start to the season they would have liked, the team has all the signs of being able to challenge sides and pick up that elusive first victory.
West Wyalong have also had a different start to the year picking up just the one win so far and are sitting in seventh on the Group 20 first grade ladder.
The Mallee Men's solitary win of the season came in round one against the Yenda Blueheelers.
With both teams chasing the two points, Hammond said the Hawks would throw everything they could muster at the game.
"West Wyalong have been a bit up and down, but they have played some of the top sides, but at the start of the year they were playing some really good footy, so I'm expecting it will be a tough challenge over there," he said.
"They are definitely a 10 to 12 point side that is better at home.
"For us it's going to be all about focusing on doing the basics and little things right.
"We want to complete our sets and be disciplined. We need to give ourselves the best chance we can."
Going into the match with the right head space will also be key for the Hawks. The season is still young and anything can happen.
Advertisement
"We need to get in the game, start well, be confident and back ourselves," Hammond said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.