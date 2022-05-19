The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon on the road West Wyalong for Mallee Men match

By Talia Pattison
May 19 2022 - 2:00am
IN THE MIX: Yanco-Wamoon's Talalelei Faoa seeks out a team mate during a recent game. Photo: Liam Warren

FRESH off the bye, Yanco-Wamoon's drive to secure their first win of the season has kicked up a notch.

