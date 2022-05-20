MIA decides: Ley holds Farrer for Liberals

The polls have opened across the Farrer electorate with voters being asked to make a decision for one of eight candidates who will be their Canberra representative.
Standing for election is the incumbent Member for Farrer Sussan Ley, she's facing challenges from the Greens' Eli Davern, Ian Roworth from the Liberal Democrats, independent Amanda Duncan-Strelec, Paul Britton from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party, Labor's Darren Cameron, Julie Ramos for United Australia Party and Richard Francis from One Nation.
You can read more about them here and you can find their final pitch for your vote here.
While Farrer is nominally a safe seat with Ms Ley holding onto it with a 19.8 per cent majority, several promises have been made to secure the support of voters including $3 million for the re-development of the Roxy Theatre, $5 million for SunRice to on-shore manufacturing and $2 million to re-develop Darlington Point's caravan park.
Labor Senator Deborah O'Neill has promised Leeton will become one of 400 towns to receive a community battery to help lower the price of electricity bills.
POLLING PLACES
Those casting their vote in on Saturday can do so at the following locations from 8am to 6pm:
Madonna Place in Leeton was once one of the busiest polling centres in town. However, on Election Day 2022 the number of voters coming in at what would usually be considered busy time to vote was lower than usual.
Labor and Liberal volunteers said this was likely due to large pre-polling numbers and postal votes.
While the few voters who did show up came and left quickly without the hassle of long lines and waiting times, many were still keen to have their on where they think Australia should be headed.
Leeton resident Andrew Lucas said economics was the main issue that swayed his vote this election.
"We need a fiscal change," he said. "Any change would be an improvement as it stands."
Mr Lucas said political party's tend to get overly comfortable when in power, and that change was necessary to avoid this.
"There's a tendency towards stagnancy after one party's in power for a given amount of time. That period's done and we need a change," he said.
For Alexandra Smith, a sustainable future and improving conditions for teachers were her primary concerns.
"Being a teacher myself, I find that to be a big pull for me as to what the education system's doing and who's going to be backing it," she said. "That's a pretty important aspect of our country."
Ms Smith said her mind hadn't been change prior to this election, and that she had been concerned about such issues for years.
"This is something I've been passionate about for a while, so I'm continuing to vote on those morals."
While the crowds at the Leeton Public School polling centre were slightly smaller, Leeton voters were still able to enjoy a traditional 'democracy sausage' after having their say.
This included PumpOut service worker Susan Lee Smith who said she wanted to celebrate the silent achievers.
"I voted for the quiet ones in the background. The farmers, the workers, and the people making Australia what it is," she said.
"It's not about those people sitting back and saying 'He doesn't think straight so we hate him'."
"That's not running the country, that's just not good," she added.
In an electorate that's been staunchly Liberal for decades, it's hard to imagine the Labor party having a serious crack at the seat, let alone a smaller party.
Greens volunteer Oscar Richardson didn't seem to care about this, especially as he handed out flyers and politely conversed with members of the Leeton votership outside of Madonna Place.
The 18-year-old said he'd been a Greens supporter for as long as he could remember and supported many of their policies including taxation of the hyper wealthy and action on climate change.
He also said the traditionally Liberal Farrer electorate had potential and that he wouldn't be surprised to see it gradually leaning left.
"While we usually face an uphill battle in rural areas, more and more people have been coming to the Greens, especially with a younger generation now voting," he said.
Mr Richarson also said the Leeton votership had been lovely to him so far, and that he'd even had a polite conversation with a Liberal voter.
"I love hearing people's opinion on things," he said.
"There's been a lot of people who've just walked by and said 'no thanks', but a lot of people have also taken a flyer.
"I've only been told to buzz off by one person," he added.
"Overall, it's lovely being here and I'm really glad I did it."
While volunteers at Leeton's polling places saw low in-person voter turnouts, the Gralee School polling place welcomed a long, steady line of keen voters.
That's according to Gralee school P&C president Sam Preston and Rachel Anderson, who've both been working the 'democracy sausage' barbeque since the school's polls opened this morning.
"It's definitely been up on the last election," Mrs Preston said.
When asked why they thought more people showed up to Gralee School today compared with Leeton's other polling places, Ms Anderson had a simple answer.
"Because of our fantastic bacon and egg rolls and our sausage sandwiches!" She said.
Overall, Mrs Preston said physical voter turnouts were still down compared with when she first started volunteering on election days in 2014.
"We would see a constant stream of people right through to 6 o'clock normally, but there's been lulls today," she said.
Despite the quiet patches, Ms Anderson said she was happy to see people visiting Gralee School.
"People are keen to support the school," she said. "The fact people are happy to give donations and be part of this glorious sunny day with democracy in action, it's what we need to see."
Just after 9pm on Saturday, and with 71 of 86 polling places having returned their votes, Sussan Ley will return the seat of Farrer.
She earned 51.47 per cent of the vote, or 23,107 first preference votes.
Labor's Darren Cameron is her closest challenger on 18.01 per cent of the vote, or 8086 first preference votes, followed by the Greens' Eli Davern with 4076 votes of 9.08 per cent of the vote.
Polling places including Barooga, Griffith West, Moama, and Oaklands plus pre-polling, are yet to be counted.
Counting will continue until midnight on Saturday.
