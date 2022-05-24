The Irrigator

Leeton TAFE holds productive session addressing and highlighting workplace shortages

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAT: Megan Mulrooney from COMPACT presenting about work placement opportunities. Photos: Supplied

ADDRESSING workplace shortages and how to do so in Leeton shire was one of the key themes of a recent event in town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.