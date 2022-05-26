THE Greens will be aiming to bounce back in a big way this weekend when they travel to take on Tullibigeal Lakes United.
Leeton suffered their first loss of the 2022 season last weekend at the hands of the Darlington Point-Coleambally Roosters, but they will now put that behind them at set their sights on the Sharks.
The Sharks are struggling this season, but the seasoned Greens know they cannot afford to take a team lightly.
The Leeton side will be hoping to welcome back several of their players who missed last weekend's clash through injury as they look to return to their winning ways.
A win on Sunday would not only provide the vital two points in what is a tight first grade ladder, but will set the Leeton side up nicely for their local derby clash the following weekend against Yanco-Wamoon.
Leeton will look to get away to a good start on Sunday afternoon so they can maintain pressure and keep the scoreline ticking over.
