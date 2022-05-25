This is a commercial partnership with White Peak Digital.
When looking at both web design and web development we must look at what they each entail. This will then determine their differences and even their similarities.
If we look at the word breakdown of the two we see that both have to do with the web but the word design speaks to what it looks like and the word development to how it is created.
Web designers in Brisbane are providing you with the services to add aesthetics to your website.
When discussing web design vs web development we must look at all aspects of the two.
Because technology is continuously changing and evolving, it is crucial for companies of all sizes to have an online presence.
Whether you provide a service or sell a product, having a presence online is quickly becoming the most important way for companies to get clients and customers. You should not only have an online presence, but it should also be visually appealing and consistent with your brand.
This is where web design and web development come in. Businesses are starting to take these two aspects very seriously, and to fully understand what the two have got to do with a business's online presence; we must look at what they entail.
Web design and development are critical steps in the creation of websites. One is focused on the technical aspects of constructing a website, while the other focuses on the website's overall aesthetic.
They are essentially bringing a company's offerings to life online, creating a digital experience that is accessible, user-friendly, and visually appealing.
Web design deals with everything that has to do with the visual aesthetic and usability of a website. It looks at the colour scheme, layout, flow, and whether this reflects the client's brief and aesthetic.
It is all about the user interface and user experience (UI/UX).
A web designer must be creative with tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Graphic design, logo design, branding, typography, and many more.
Web design is fundamentally about what the user sees and ensuring that it is current, aesthetically appealing, and has good client representation.
On the other hand, Web development deals with everything that creates the website-both on the back-end and the front end.
A web developer's job is split in two. The back-end developer works on the website by managing the data used to serve the website's front-end.
The front-end developer works on the code that makes it possible for the designer to create the template for the website mock-up created by the designer.
A front-end developer will need specific skills and tools such as web template design, JavaScript/HTML/CSS, on-site search engine optimisation and more.
A back-end developer will need specific skills and tools such as server-side web development frameworks, authentication, security and database management systems and more.
In general, web design is less costly than web development. This might be for several reasons, but it's more likely that web development is more specialised than development since coding is a very specific skill.
In either case, the client is paying for the experience that both a web developer and a web designer should have to successfully execute the client's vision and bring it to life in both ways.
When looking at web design vs web development there really is no way to say if the one is better than the other. They are simply two aspects of website creation that cannot exist without each other.
Yes, web design is more creative in its form and web designers in Brisbane are highly capable of doing so. Although,web design cannot be executed without the technicalities of web development and its data management.