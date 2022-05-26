LEETON United's fortress will come under test this weekend when they face Henwood Park at home.
The Pascoe Cup side returns to MIA Sportsground on Sunday afternoon, a venue where they haven't lost a match in some time.
The team will be hoping to not only continue that record, but also get back on the board following last weekend's 3-all draw with South Wagga.
Henwood Park are nipping at the heels of Leeton United on the ladder, but a victory will give the home side some breathing room.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said it was important for the team to move on from the disappointment of the draw and focus on the task at hand.
"We know what went wrong last weekend and we've said how to fix it," he said.
"Hopefully we get a better result this weekend against Henwood Park.
"We can't dwell on it, we just have to move on. It's happened, it's gone. There's nothing we can do about it now."
Jones said he had seen some of Henwood Park's results so far this season, but felt until United played them, he couldn't judge where they were at in the competition.
Henwood Park have won three of their five games and gone down in two others.
By comparison, Leeton United have won three and drawn two. United are also waiting to hear when they will face Cootamundra after that game was postponed several weeks ago.
"I've spoken to a couple of teams who have played Henwood Park already and they said they were in for a tough game," Jones said.
"They come out of the blocks firing so we are expecting the same thing. I don't know if they will sit back a lot, obviously coming to Leeton and not playing in Wagga, but we'll have to wait and see. If they have a similar side to last year they will be tough to break down."
Leeton United's side will likely have some changes for the fixture as a result of injuries, but Jones said the depth in the club would ensure a solid team still takes to the park.
"If we do have to bring different players in, it does give someone else a chance, so we'll work that out at training and go from there," he said.
