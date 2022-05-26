The Irrigator

Leeton United taking on Henwood Park in round seven of Football Wagga competition

TP
By Talia Pattison
May 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK HOME: Leeton United's Lewis Saunders in action for the club during a match at MIA Sportsground last season. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON United's fortress will come under test this weekend when they face Henwood Park at home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.