THE singles championships got underway last Sunday with Cindy McGrath defeating Faye Harris.
McGrath got off to a good start, but Harris after being five down, fought back to draw even on the 16th and then to take the lead by four.
Advertisement
Both players battled it out, drawing even twice.
After 25 ends, and the score even on 20-20, McGrath came home strong, winning four of the next five ends to claim victory 25-21.
In the other singles championship match, Janet Bell defeated Hilary Chambers.
The lead changed hands many times and, after drawing even on the 14th, Bell gained a seven shot lead 24-17.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She also scored a resting toucher.
Chambers won the next three ends before Bell scored the one point she needed to win the 25-21.
In social bowls a game of triples and a game of pairs was interrupted by rain on Thursday.
Playing the game of triples, Jean Leighton, Sue (a visitor) and Faye Harris were the drawn winners, after comfortably defeating Denise Naylor, Jan Carroll and Faye Harris.
In a close game of pairs, Patti Wakeman and Joan Arnold defeated Lorraine Mullins and Lorraine Messner 12-10.
The score was even when Wakeman managed to win two shots in the last end before play was stopped by rain.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.