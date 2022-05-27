The Irrigator

Singles championships continue for L&D ladies

By Lorraine Messner
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:00am
SPECTACLE: Hilary Chambers and Janet Bell competing in the L&D's singles championships. Photo: Supplied

THE singles championships got underway last Sunday with Cindy McGrath defeating Faye Harris.

