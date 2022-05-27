PARKVIEW Public School students have discovered it is never too early to start thinking about what their futures might entail.
The school's stage three students got a taste of what their lives post-school in the years to come may hold when the team from Charles Sturt University's Future Moves initiative visited to discuss all things related to developing careers and the possibilities involved with tertiary education.
Advertisement
Parkview Public principal Travis Irvin was excited his school had joined forces with the regionally-based institution.
"The aim of the relationship is to deliver dynamic and aspirational in-school workshops that are linked to the curriculum and the Australian Blueprint for Career Development, aimed specifically at providing our children with ideas around tertiary education and career pathway options," he said.
"From what we experienced in the first visit, we are confident this is going to be a mutually beneficial relationship."
Years five and six students engaged in 60-minute workshops led by educators Jack Cox (student education officer) and Kacey Chandler (program officer), featuring hands-on activities with links to opportunities gained from tertiary education and opportunities to answer questions regarding university and the future of careers.
One of the key activities from the day was completing self-portraits where the students' explored ideas around the career they would like to do when they finish school and what they need to do to get there.
The students have taken their work home to encourage further conversation with family and carers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The visit will be followed up with an excursion to the CSU Wagga campus in term three for year 6 students, with annual visits from the CSU Riverina-based initiative planned team for the foreseeable future.
Future Moves enables CSU to build a breadth and depth of engagement across a wide range of school, community and industry partners with over 50 external partners, 70 partner schools and 14,000 school students involved in the program each year.
For more information visit about.csu.edu.au/community/initiatives/future-moves.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.