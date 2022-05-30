AFTER not being able to field men's sides for two weeks, the Phantoms felt the full force of being away from the field during their clash the Wagga Waratahs on Saturday.
The Phantoms had promised to field both their first and second grade teams for the away game, but it was evident the time away during the recent forfeited matches had hurt the team.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton was handed a thrashing by the Waratahs in first grade, going down 93-12.
The Phantoms had gone into the game with no illusions of winning, but wanted to challenge where possible and focus on their own game.
The team will now have some more time to work on their recovery with two weeks of byes now headed their way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.