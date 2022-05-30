The Irrigator

Leeton Phantos pummeled by Wagga Waratahs

By Talia Pattison
Updated May 30 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
PLAY: Semi Vakatalai in action for the Phantoms during an earlier home game this season. The Phantoms will now have a two-week break. Photo: Liam Warren

AFTER not being able to field men's sides for two weeks, the Phantoms felt the full force of being away from the field during their clash the Wagga Waratahs on Saturday.

