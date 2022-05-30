The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continues as Tigers down Swans 9-8 on games

By The Irrigator
May 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSE EYE: Dion DeMamiel plays his shot with Cooper Boardman watching closely ready to chase it down. Boardman went on to win the match. Photo: Supplied

THE Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with the Tigers downing Swans 9-8 on games after the teams finished on two matches each.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.