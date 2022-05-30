THE Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued last week with the Tigers downing Swans 9-8 on games after the teams finished on two matches each.
Tigers victories went to Finley Sales who edged out Miranda Tait 3-2 and Adele Thompson defeated Isabel Thompson.
Advertisement
Ruby Miller won the match-of-the-week when she clinched a cliff-hanger against her mother Ondria 12-15, 17-16, 17-15, 12-15, 15-12.
Dion DeMamiel beat Jackson Goman in four.
Lions won two matches in five games in their crushing 4-0 win over the Giants.
Andre Holtzhausen won the fifth game 15-13 to overcome Ian Draper and Alec Tait lost the first two games to Kian Henman, but fought back to win the next three games.
Evan Hookway and Will Rawle defeated Naomi Rawle and Zac Fairweather respectively.
Brendon Looby won the fifth game 15-12 to beat Hayden Farrugia in Eagles 3-1 victory over Kangaroos.
Antoinette Taylor defeated Simone Bruno in four and Tony Naimo was too good for Bryan Shepley.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Domenic Fiumara stopped the clean-sweep with a 3-1 victory over sub Hayden Farrugia.
Katie McAliece finished strongly to beat Charmaine Lee in five and Benji Roden also won in five against Isabel Thompson as Crows scored a 3-1 victory against Dockers.
Declan Ryan downed Anthony Iannelli in four but Lizette Taylor lost to John Saddler.
Broncos downed Panthers 3-1. Matt Piper won the fourth game 17-15 to defeat Ian Draper and Col Thompson beat Sean Ryan when he won the fourth game 17-16.
Brodie Lashbrook downed Brianna Gray-Mills in four and Cooper Boardman got one back for Panthers with a 3-1 win against Dion DeMamiel.
Trev Whitby defeated Maanu Alexander to lead Sharks to a 2-1 win against Eels. Justin Mortlock defeated Erin Draper however Alayna Croucamp lost to Kathryn Bechaz.
Bulldogs beat the Roosters 3-1 with Adrian Sheldrick winning the fifth game 15-13 to edge out Garry Walker in a very tight contest. Angelo Fiumara and Lizette Taylor were too good for Zac Fairweather and Jack Oo respectively.
Roosters victory went to Jacob Harrison who defeated Brian O'Leary.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.