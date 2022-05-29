The search for the first win of the season for Yanco-Wamoon rolls on after they fell to their sixth defeat of the season at Yanco Sportsground.
In what has been a difficult season for the Hawks thus far, they would have hoped that a return home for just the second time this season would have been motivation to pick up their first points on the field so far this season.
Advertisement
They took on a Yenda side who had found their stride in recent weeks and were coming into the game off the back of two wins, having had a tough start with a young side.
The young Blueheelers side proved to be too good for the Hawks as they were able to come away with a 34-8 victory.
Charlie Tiaina had a day out for Yenda as he got across for three tries, while Noah Forbutt scored twice, with Jayden Little and Guiseppe Rovere rounding out the Blueheelers scoring.
Petero Taitusi was one of the two try scorers for the Hawks on another difficult day for the home side.
With one round remaining before the June long weekend, the Yanco side will be hoping they will be able to gather some momentum before heading into the second half of the season.
IN OTHER NEWS
That task will be a difficult one as the Battle for the Shire awaits next weekend, and the Greens found some form in their away trip to Lake Cargelligo.
The Hawks haven't enjoyed the best of times in recent years against their rivals, but motivation levels should be high to try and end their winless start to the season.
While the Hawks aren't quite out of the mathematical equation for finals, the gap to West Wyalong in fifth place is starting to grow.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.