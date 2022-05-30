HELLO again, the weeks just fly by.
They say as you age the time goes so much faster. How true this is.
We would all remember being young and wishing the time to pass so you could be a year older. I wish I knew then what I know now.
It is already the end of May and almost half the year is gone.
We are in full planning mode at Leeton Connect and I can't wait to announce what we have store for our not-for-profit (NFP) community for the rest of the year. I will say, there will be lots of opportunities for training, learning, networking and grant successes.
In my last article I invited the NFP community to a grant consultation breakfast. I am so pleased to say that it was a great success. Thank you to Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal for giving Leeton Connect the opportunity to host this event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
We were filled to capacity at the Leeton Visitors Information Centre where we all shared a delicious breakfast, did lots of chatting (I mean networking) and the one-on-one sessions with Ken Dachi, our community grant support co-ordinator were very well received.
There were lots of ideas and opportunities discussed for future grant applications. Exciting times ahead.
If you are part of a NFP organisation in the Leeton shire and missed out on this event, its not too late to submit expression of interest (EOI) for our grant support services.
There are three ways to submit an EOI:
1 Online at https://leetonconnect.link/Grant-EOI.
2 To get a hard copy contact Mary Errey at Leeton Connect coordinator@leetonconnect.com or phone 0407 948 397.
3 Direct contact to Ken Dachi on grants@leetonconnect.com or phone 0488 045 088.
Are you wondering what else is happening at Leeton Connect?
Check out our latest newsletter, which is available at leetonconnect.activehosted.com/social/3ef815416f775098fe977004015c6193.94.
Let's stay connected.
Together we are one.
