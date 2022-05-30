The Irrigator

A recent stop-work saw a good response, but it might not be enough according to some representatives

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 30 2022 - 7:00am
HEAR OUR VOICE: Teachers gathered at the Catholic Education Office to campaign for better pay, and attempt to create a better work-life balance. PHOTO: Contributed

A strike for better pay and more planning time in Catholic schools got off to a solid start, but organisers aren't confident in it being enough to get what they're asking for.

