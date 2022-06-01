FORMER Leeton resident Adam Poulsen knows a thing or two about tertiary study having completed three university degrees and a PhD.
However, Mr Poulsen's message to young Leeton students currently hitting the books or studying for their Higher School Certificate is to not be afraid of failure.
Advertisement
He reiterated a HSC score didn't define life and there was always a pathway to every career dream if a person was willing to put their mind to it.
Mr Poulsen grew up in Leeton and went to school at St Joseph's Primary and St Francis College before going on to study at a variety of Charles Sturt University campuses.
His main field is computer science, with his PhD focusing on human computer interaction.
It has been only recently that Mr Poulsen completed his PhD and he is now working at the University of Sydney as a research officer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I was always sort of 'techy', I liked computers, but my research ended up being more to do with people and how they interact with technology," he said.
"I like exploring vulnerability and how to help with technology.
"My thesis for the PhD was specifically on helping the older LGBT community and how technology can help with loneliness.
"I explored how social robots might be able to help that community and more broadly how we can better design technologies in how to cater to an individual's needs, values and problems."
Eventually Mr Poulsen would like to move into academia and become an educator and leader in research while leading students.
Mr Poulsen encouraged young students in Leeton shire to work hard, but to not be discouraged if they don't achieve their career goals straight away or all in one go.
"I bombed my HSC, so I didn't even get the right marks to get into computer science, I started in IT and then shifted over and then ended up with a PhD in human computer interaction," he said.
"You can bomb it as long as you keep pushing at the end of the day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.