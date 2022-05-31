WOMEN'S Southern Inland coach Mark Macarthur said his players are keen to showcase their talents in the 15-player game at next weekend's Brumbies Provinical Championships at Conolly Rugby Complex.
An initial 31-player squad will be trimmed down to the final 23 to compete in the tournament on Saturday, June 11 and Macarthur expects to have a tough task at the selection table.
Advertisement
There's some really good players in there, and it will depend on combinations at training between the players on who gets those final positions," he said.
"Tens (ten-a-side) has some strategy but it's about finding space, whereas in 15s you work in different units to create space and allow some set pieces.
RELATED
"It's good to see it grow so much, and the ones that get involved with the 15s program convey they enjoy that."
Players will look to press their claims to be chosen in a country squad to play the Brumbies City squad in September.
Southern Inland squad: Griffith - Eliza Baddock, Laureline Chagny, Amelia Lolotonga, Vanessa Richards, Seigia Seukeni, Veronica Seukeni, Lavinia Siale, Cornelia Tanielu, Fapiola Uoifalelahi; Reddies - Bulou Baravilala, Biola Dawa, Vanessa Harris, Ivy Merlehan, Shanae Pope, Dana Seward, Ag College - Ellie Burnett, Georgia Jackson, Megan Seis, Liz Young; Waratahs - Harriet Elleman, Yolanda Forsyth, Amy Hart, Ulamila Kuboutawa, Megan Pearson, Holly Stephens, Wagga City - Chloe Holgate, Jessica Simpson; Leeton - Amie Fazekas, Emily Wright; Albury-Wodonga - Alice White, Kaitlyn Mckay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.