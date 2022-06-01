TWO legends of the Leeton Tri Sports Club have been inducted into the organisation's hall of fame.
The club held its presentation night recently, marking the end of another successful season.
As part of the night, Dave and Betty Elsom were recognised for their many decades of service by being inducted into the hall of fame.
Club president Rob Houghton said the pair, particularly Dave, were instrumental in the formation of the club.
"Dave put a lot of energy into encouraging people to try the tri-club ... he only recently retired from teaching swimming, but the stories you hear from people who he taught over the years are just amazing," Houghton said.
"There were a lot of people who went to him for adult swimming lessons and would the go on to complete triathlons because of Dave.
"In the mid-to-late 80s Steve Gavel and Dave went across to Wagga to do a duathlon and when they were over there they saw a pamphlet for a triathlon so they tried that.
"Then they thought it would be a great thing to bring to Leeton. At that stage Dave was running the pool and as always he went above and beyond. Invariably he taught a lot of people to swim and then compete in a triathlon."
There's many stories from across the years, including Dave having a hand in training residents who went on to find success in places all over the world to having to save one person from a near-drowning before teaching them to swim and compete.
"The club would not be where it is today without the hard work of Dave and Betty over the years" Houghton said.
"We are certainly very grateful to them."
