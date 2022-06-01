This impressive home, located at 43 Bella Vista Drive, boasts "street appeal in spades" and all the features needed for a brilliant lifestyle.
Offering 1463 square metres of land, this property has room to move and suits the family lifestyle.
As you enter the home you're met with high ceilings and a sense of grandeur.
There are multiple living spaces with the open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area.
The four bedrooms are generous in size all featuring built-in robes with the main featuring an ensuite and walk-in robe.
The spacious kitchen boasts ample bench and storage space with direct access to the double garage.
Externally, the property offers immense space, featuring a beautiful in-ground pool, tool shed, sprinkler system and rear-yard access via driveway at the side of the home.
Located on a quiet private cul-de-sac only minutes from the central business district, this home is close to schools, shops and sporting facilities.
