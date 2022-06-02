LEETON United face a certain danger match on the weekend when they play host to the Young Lions.
United will play at home for the second consecutive week at Mia Sportsground, a venue they haven't lost at for several seasons.
Looking to change that will be the fifth-placed Young team.
Young will provide another tough challenge, having won two of their Pascoe Cup matches so far in 2022, going down in their other three fixtures.
Leeton United on the other hand have won three games and drawn two.
The home side is coming off the back of an impressive performance against Henwood Park on the weekend where they picked up a solid 5-0 victory.
Young also head into the match with a win after they defeated Tumut 2-0 last weekend.
"We know what they (Young) are about, they are a good side and have the potential to beat anyone on their day," United co-coach Rhys Jones said.
Leeton United will welcome back Dan McKenzie to their team on the weekend in what is a big in for the club.
"Having Dan coming straight into the team is a big boost for us," Jones said.
"He's a natural-born leader, he's a good player and one we're glad to have coming back into the first grade side."
The Pascoe Cup ladder is reasonably close among the top five teams, meaning every match is an important one for those chasing the three points on offer each week.
Hanwood continue to lead the way in first having not dropped a single match at all this season.
Leeton United will be using the match against Young and the following week's Saturday game, a rescheduled fixture against Cootamundra, to prepare as best they can for the ladder-leaders.
The old rivals will go head-to-head on June 19 on Hanwood's home turf.
In the meantime, United will be firmly focused on putting in a 100 per cent effort this Sunday against Young as they look to build on their game plan and maximize the opportunities they create throughout the two halves.
