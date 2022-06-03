PLAYING in the L&D's preliminary finals of the singles championships last Sunday, Cindy McGrath defeated Janet Bell.
Bell had a good start and was one shot in front when McGrath scored three shots on the next two ends giving her a five-shot lead.
Bell, also scoring a couple of threes, drew even 23-23.
After 29 ends, McGrath gained the two shots she needed to win 25-23.
In the other preliminary final, Denise Naylor defeated Patti Wakeman.
The game was evenly-matched for the first eight ends, but Naylor, after winning nine of the next 10 ends, gained a strong lead and went on to win 25-14.
Naylor and Hilary Chambers (marker) were the drawn winners on the day.
A game of social triples between Elaine Sullivan, Faye Harris and Dian Colyer, who were up against pJean Leighton, Lorraine Messner and Jan Fitzpatrick finished even.
Leighton's team were slow to get off the mark and, after being 10-0 down on the eighth end, came home strong to draw 14-all.
