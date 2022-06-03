The Irrigator

Courtney Langenbacher named the trainee of the year at the 2022 TAFE Excellence Awards

TP
By Talia Pattison
June 3 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH ACHIEVER: Courtney Langenbacher was recently named the trainee of the year at the 2022 TAFE Excellence Awards in Wollongong. Photo: Michael Boyle Photography.

IT WASN'T too long ago that Leeton's Courtney Langenbacher was toiling away in the hospitality industry, now she's an award-winning trainee in a completely different industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.