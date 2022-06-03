WE ARE well into 2022 - Anzac Day has passed and we look to November for our Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph.
There are still some members of our RSL Sub-branch who are unfinancial.
Advertisement
We encourage you to please come along to our next meeting at 5pm on Wednesday, July 16, pay your subs and listen to a presentation by president of the board Barry Greatz, secretary-manager Adam McIntyre, together with operations manager Alison Egan.
They plan to give us a good insight into the plans the club has and how we are going to be accommodated into the future.
With all the recent renovations and plans to do more, we are in a bit of limbo, which will be addressed by them.
There have been many misconceptions out there and this is a good opportunity to get it from the "horses mouth". So, please all members put aside this date and join us.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Coffee morning will be held again on the third Saturday of every month at 10am at the club.
The next one being June 18, the following one July 16.
All Sub-branch and auxiliary members and their family are warmly welcome.
District council will be held June 18 in Barham when John and Bob will be attending as our delegates.
This is a great opportunity for the district Sub-branches to come together, also with the attendance of NSW state president, Jessie James and state secretary Jeff O'Brien.
Our social gathering barbecue was held in Mountford Park last month, instead of the monthly meeting and it proved to be a success.
The plan is to hold them a few times a year.
We encourage all veterans, young and old to come along to these gatherings with their family to join us for a sizzle. Follow us on Facebook to keep an eye open for the date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.