Bragging rights have gone back to Leeton after they were able to secure victory in the Battle of the Shire against Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday.
The Hawks were able to make a fast start with a try in opening two minutes, but Cameron Bruest was able to hit back three minutes later to hand the Greens the lead.
The back and forth nature of the game continued as Inia Mate extended Leeton's lead, but the Hawks stayed within striking distance with a try to Petero Taitusi before the Hawks drew level with Kane Hammond getting over.
Three tries in the space of five minutes to the Greens through Todd Priest, Will Barnes and Mate saw the Leeon side race out to a 30-12 lead.
Yanco was able to make the most of a mistake from the Greens on their line with Paul Ta'avao getting over, but Barnes restored the Greens' advantage heading into halftime.
After a back and forth start to the second half, the Greens were able to break through with coach Hayden Philp getting over before the Hawks hit back.
Barnes and Mate were able to complete their hat-tricks, while a try on the final siren saw the Greens come away with a 58-22 victory.
Philp was pleased with how the side came together especially given the side had two late withdrawals.
"Considering that, I thought the guys played well," he said.
"We were caught a bit off guard at the start, and they scored the first try.
"I think we were probably a bit complacent and expecting that things would happen, but once we got into the groove and realised how tough the game was going to be, we played ok."
Barnes had a stellar performance at hooker, and Philp praised the work of the bigger bodies around him.
"He has had a really good year," he said.
"It comes off the back of the front row going forward, and the other blokes getting the quick play the ball, which makes his life easy. He is definitely reaping the rewards this year."
With the first half of the season almost in the rearview mirror, Philp is happy with how his side has performed, given the injuries the side has suffered.
"Obviously, considering injuries to lose one game, I am very happy with where we are sitting," he said.
"We should have about four back for the Hay game."
