Future options showcased

The Western Riverina Tertiary, TAFE and Trade Careers Expo offers students the chance to explore a range of future career and learning options at one location.
The expo has been running in Leeton since 2012. This year, the event will again be split across three locations, two at Leeton High School and one at the TAFE NSW Leeton campus.
"The Careers Expo offers something for all students and visitors, whether they are interested in attending university, undertaking an apprenticeship or traineeship or seeking information about accommodation when moving away from home to study," expo coordinator and careers adviser Nadine Goring said.
"Some may also be seeking information about local work or gap year opportunities."
The event welcomes students from various schools across the Western Riverina region including West Wyalong, Hillston, Lockhart, Hay, Lake Cargelligo, Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera plus smaller central schools. These schools are all part of the Western Riverina Careers Adviser Network.
"It is a great opportunity for schools who would not otherwise have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with tertiary institutions, TAFE or local and regional businesses," Nadine said.
"Students can speak with a range of exhibitors from local businesses offering apprenticeships or gap year work, discover more about TAFE courses or find out more about university courses and accommodation.
"The University Admission Centre will also be on hand to answer any questions regarding ATAR and entry to university."
The expo is split across three locations: the Multi-Purpose Centre and marquee at Leeton High School and the TAFE NSW Leeton campus.
The format was adopted last year to adhere to COVID restrictions and has been kept to ensure the safety of all attendees.
Hand-sanitiser and masks will be provided and regular cleaning will be undertaken. Social distancing of 1.5-metres is also encouraged.
NSW Department of Education guidelines require school visitors to advise the school if they are a close contact before entering.
A negative RAT test must be returned before attending.
Exhibitors at this year's Western Riverina Tertiary, TAFE and Trade Careers Expo will be offering students a wealth of information for their future career and study options.
Local exhibitors and exhibitors from across NSW and the ACT will come together of showcase their options to hundreds of students on Wednesday June 15.
TAFE NSW Leeton will be providing students with the opportunity to engage with TAFE teachers from Leeton, Narrandera and Griffith.
Students can participate in hands-on activities in their mobile training units such as electrotechnology, automotive, welding and hair and beauty to name a few.
There will also be agriculture and horticulture focus this year with sheep shearing demonstrations.
As always, Defence Force Recruiting and NSW Police will be present to discuss employment and pathway opportunities.
The Country University Centre (CUC) will be attending this year to provide information about how they are providing opportunities for local people to access higher education through connected-learning communities.
The CUC create dedicated learning and study spaces that have been designed for regional students.
The students have free access to high-speed internet, modern technology, and general academic support all delivered through their Leeton and Griffith centres.
Other exhibitors include:
Charles Sturt University
University of Sydney
Australian Catholic University
University of Canberra
University of NSW
Hutcheon and Pearce
SunRice
Casella Wines
JBS
Southern Cotton and Whitton Malt House
Transport NSW
Grow Our Own Riverina
GetSet
Verto
The Personnel Group
Apprentice Support Australia
Leeton Shire Council
Services NSW
NSW Training Services.
The Peeches Coffee van will also be on site and Leeton High School year 12 students will be selling bacon and egg rolls for their Black Dog Institute fundraiser.
The Western Riverina Tertiary, TAFE and Trade Careers Expo has been strongly supported by three local sponsors. Grow Our Own Riverina, Leeton Shire Council and GetSet Group Training Leeton have all backed the event and will be attending on the day.
Grow Our Own is an industry lead network connecting the Riverina workforce to the education, training and employment sector. The network advocates for workforce issues, connects people to business and promotes learning pathways into local careers to school students through to university graduates and beyond with the view of encouraging people to live, learn and earn locally.
Leeton Shire Council's Liveable Leeton 2035 Community Strategic Plan provides a clear vision for the future of Leeton. Some of its focus is for a connected, inclusive, and enriched community with a thriving regional economy. There's a clear plan to protect and strengthen what people value about the region like the sense of community, friendly people, country-town lifestyle, and peace and quiet while enhancing the future socially, economically, culturally and environmentally.
GetSet Group Training's mission is strengthening communities by providing a tailored service aimed at successfully matching suitable candidates with employers and maximising apprentice and traineeship completion rates. They facilitate locally-based employment, apprenticeship and traineeship solutions to employers and offer a career trajectory for students. They strive to help students attain their career goals by training and working within their local community. Their mark of success is building a strong community by training, upskilling, advising and managing a local employment pool for long term, local employment.
NSW Training Services (Regional Industry Education Partnerships) is a NSW Government initiative to strengthen connections between local industry and secondary school communities. The program supports employers to engage with schools and share expectations for their future workforce. It helps students develop the required skills, while strengthening links between what is learned at school and what is needed in the workplace.
JBS Australia is the country's largest and most respected meat and food processor with various operations including feedlots, processing facilities and production facilities located throughout Australia.
JBS Australia provides Australia and the world with the best quality beef, pork, lamb and goat, along with Primo Foods' smallgoods range.
As a valued member of the JBS Australia team, you have the opportunity to work closely with experts who thrive on determination, innovation and hard-work to ensure JBS maintains the highest levels of food safety, product quality, customer service and animal welfare.
Our People
The success of our company starts with the success of our team members.
At JBS Australia, we have a team with a diverse range of skills and a strong team culture.
We aim to be the best we can, working together to build our business.
We are committed to working with and inspiring our dedicated team members to grow their careers with JBS Australia.
Our Roles
JBS Australia offers more than just a job. With roles ranging from Operations, Production, Maintenance, Human Resources, Quality Assurance as well as Leadership Cadetships, a fast-paced, dynamic and long-term career is possible with JBS Australia.
Our Career Development Opportunities
JBS Australia takes pride in the career development of each and every one of our team members.
Therefore, a large number of leadership and training programs have been designed to assist all of our team members, across all levels of employment, in making the most of every career opportunity presented at JBS Australia.
JBS Australia also provides a number of programs and pathways relevant for site-based roles including graduate engineers, graduate organisation development roles and production cadetships.
Our friendly team will be at the Western Riverina Careers Expo chatting to you about all your career options.
Kurrajong's vision is to create an open, accessible and inclusive communities for all people and this is exactly what their Allied Health Graduate Program does.
Kurrajong's program is an exciting opportunity to kickstart your career with the guidance and support of industry experts in a nurturing and supportive environment.
Kurrajong accepts graduates of speech pathology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy in Wagga Wagga and surrounding areas including Griffith and Tumut.
To be eligible, you must be a recent graduate from the past two years or be graduating early-mid next year.
The Allied Health Graduate Program also offers many benefits such as ongoing employment and career progression, monthly day off, access to great facilities, work as part of a fun and multidisciplinary team, a positive workplace culture, relocation assistance, excellent clinical supervision, and so much more.
When Kurrajong asked some of their recent graduates about why they chose them and what they loved about their job at Kurrajong, this is what they said.
Physiotherapist Cooper Pascoe grew up in Sydney before moving to Port Macquarie, where he studied at Charles Sturt University.
"I joined Kurrajong as they offered a unique opportunity to do with a predominantly paediatric client base and their focus on a family centred approach to health," Cooper said.
"I enjoy working with an interdisciplinary team, as it allows me to learn more diverse skills and get more out of my own therapy skills."
Olivia Taylor grew up mainly in Wagga and studied at University of Sydney and is now an occupational therapist.
"I joined Kurrajong for a couple of reasons. I have family who were involved in the service many years ago and really benefited from the support that Kurrajong gave, and I felt really inspired by that," Olivia said.
"I was also impressed by Kurrajong's presence in the Wagga community and surrounding areas - Kurrajong has a great reputation and is one of the leading services in Early intervention and disability support in the Riverina.
"I love working with a large multidisciplinary team that creates a fun, supportive workplace culture.
"I have felt that my clinical and professional skills have been fostered here, that I feel confident in my role as therapist and valued as a team member."
Still, studying?
Kurrajong, also offers student placement and paid employment opportunities - Allied Health Assistants.