Sponsors provide backing

Future options showcased Advertising Feature

Planning: The Leeton High School Multi-Purpose Centre full of eager students during the 2019 expo. This year's event is on Wednesday June 15.

The Western Riverina Tertiary, TAFE and Trade Careers Expo offers students the chance to explore a range of future career and learning options at one location.

The expo has been running in Leeton since 2012. This year, the event will again be split across three locations, two at Leeton High School and one at the TAFE NSW Leeton campus.

"The Careers Expo offers something for all students and visitors, whether they are interested in attending university, undertaking an apprenticeship or traineeship or seeking information about accommodation when moving away from home to study," expo coordinator and careers adviser Nadine Goring said.

"Some may also be seeking information about local work or gap year opportunities."

The event welcomes students from various schools across the Western Riverina region including West Wyalong, Hillston, Lockhart, Hay, Lake Cargelligo, Griffith, Leeton, Narrandera plus smaller central schools. These schools are all part of the Western Riverina Careers Adviser Network.

"It is a great opportunity for schools who would not otherwise have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with tertiary institutions, TAFE or local and regional businesses," Nadine said.

"Students can speak with a range of exhibitors from local businesses offering apprenticeships or gap year work, discover more about TAFE courses or find out more about university courses and accommodation.

"The University Admission Centre will also be on hand to answer any questions regarding ATAR and entry to university."

The expo is split across three locations: the Multi-Purpose Centre and marquee at Leeton High School and the TAFE NSW Leeton campus.



The format was adopted last year to adhere to COVID restrictions and has been kept to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Hand-sanitiser and masks will be provided and regular cleaning will be undertaken. Social distancing of 1.5-metres is also encouraged.



NSW Department of Education guidelines require school visitors to advise the school if they are a close contact before entering.

