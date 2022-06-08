Parkview's representative netball team has hit a rich vein of form to move into the fifth round of the NSWPSSA State Netball Knockout.
Just weeks after securing the school's third successive LNPSSA Netball Title with convincing wins over Leeton Small Schools (42-0) and Leeton Public School (26-15), the team took on a combined Ardlethan-Ariah Park-Barellan Central School team at the Leeton Indoor Stadium last Friday.
In an entertaining game of netball, Parkview produced a blistering first quarter opening up a 9-2 lead thanks to some excellent shooting from Zoe White (9/16), great mid court play from Airlie Chilko and some excellence in defence from Zoe Martin.
The second quarter was even more impressive from Parkview, establishing a 21 goal lead at half time on the back of excellent offensive play from Josephine Irvin (23/31) and some tremendous mid-court play from Lucy Gilmour and Zarly Pike.
Leading 24-3 at half time, Parkview found a more spirited opposition in the second half, however a number of defensive intercepts from Jorga Reilly and some excellent feeding of the attacking circle from Grace Curry saw the team come away with a convincing 32-12 victory, progressing to the 5th round of the state knockout against a Deniliquin based school later this term.
