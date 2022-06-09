BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This four bedroom home is sure to be popular with buyers according to QPL Rural Real Estate Andrew Pellow.
"Four bedroom properties are in high demand in the Leeton area right now, and this tidy home on Canal Street is no exception," Andrew said.
The property is ready for the family to move straight in, or a prime investment opportunity with an appraised $380 per week to rent.
Features of the property include four bedrooms, one bathroom and two spacious living areas.
Climate control is via the wood fire and gas bayonets, and ducted evaporative cooling.
Externally the home features a covered rear verandah, car port and single lock-up shed. It also offers a new hot water system.
This property is sitting on an 835-square-metre block located only minutes from the central business district.
The home is also close to schools, shops and sporting facilities.
